Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Deana's life story with friends and family

Share Deana's life story with friends and family

Deana Gail Click, 42, of Amarillo died November 1, 2020. Memorial service will be held Saturday November 7, 2020 3pm at Destiny's Garden 1134 East Loop 335 South Amarillo, TX 79118 Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services , Amarillo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store