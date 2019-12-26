Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DeAun "Dee" Moser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeAun "Dee" Moser 81, of Amarillo, died Sunday December 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday December 28, 2019 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Moreland officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. DeAun was born May 7, 1938 in San Angelo, Texas to Lynn and Madge Hargrove. She attended High School in San Angelo, and at the age of 17 married William "Bill" Moser. Throughout their marriage, DeAun and Bill moved to several different places because of Bill's work, but would eventually settle in Amarillo, making it their permanent home. DeAun enjoyed bowling and dancing. She was particularly good at country and western dancing. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing for her family. DeAun worked for Albertsons and retired after nearly 30 years of service with the company. Her family remembers specifically how much DeAun enjoyed a cold Dr. Pepper; her time with her family was precious to her, and she loved how the holidays brought everyone together. Family was the highlight of her life. DeAun was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill Moser; one daughter Jan Demetro; and one sister Pat Baker. Survivors include one daughter, Lori Moser of Amarillo; two grandsons, Brayden Sanders, Cody Demetro and wife Becky both of Amarillo; one granddaughter Mandy Wilson and husband Andrew of Memphis; one niece Renee Fowler and husband Robert of Arizona; four great grandchildren, Kylee Demetro, Kinsley Demetro, Presley Wilson, and Finley Wilson; one close family friend Gloria Martinez, she was always attentive to DeAuns needs and willing to help where she could. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Cottages at Quail Creek and their staff for the love and care their mother received while she was with them. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital at .





