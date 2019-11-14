Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Ann Hickerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Ann Hickerson 57 of Amarillo, TX passed away November 11, 2019. Memorial Services will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church Chapel 1208 S. Tyler St, Amarillo, TX.



Debbie was born January 10, 1962 at Fort Hood, TX to Anna Rockhold and Coy Jean Taylor. She attended Highland Park Schools. During her childhood years she was close with her 7th grade best friend Lorna and her brother Coy Taylor and sister Patty Phillips.



Debbie is survived by her sons Mike Hickerson and wife Catherine of Amarillo; son Tim Hickerson of Amarillo; her mother Anna Rockhold of Amarillo, her brother Coy Taylor and wife Jeri Taylor of Amarillo; sister Patty Phillips and husband Allen of Amarillo; grandchildren Emily Hickerson of Miami, TX; Serena Hickerson of Amarillo, Caleb Hickerson of Amarillo; Phoenix Hickerson of Amarillo and Her cat "Rosie the Fat Cat."



She is preceded in death by her father Coy Taylor.



Please sign our online guestbook at





Debbie Ann Hickerson 57 of Amarillo, TX passed away November 11, 2019. Memorial Services will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church Chapel 1208 S. Tyler St, Amarillo, TX.Debbie was born January 10, 1962 at Fort Hood, TX to Anna Rockhold and Coy Jean Taylor. She attended Highland Park Schools. During her childhood years she was close with her 7th grade best friend Lorna and her brother Coy Taylor and sister Patty Phillips.Debbie is survived by her sons Mike Hickerson and wife Catherine of Amarillo; son Tim Hickerson of Amarillo; her mother Anna Rockhold of Amarillo, her brother Coy Taylor and wife Jeri Taylor of Amarillo; sister Patty Phillips and husband Allen of Amarillo; grandchildren Emily Hickerson of Miami, TX; Serena Hickerson of Amarillo, Caleb Hickerson of Amarillo; Phoenix Hickerson of Amarillo and Her cat "Rosie the Fat Cat."She is preceded in death by her father Coy Taylor.Please sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close