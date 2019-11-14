Debbie Ann Hickerson 57 of Amarillo, TX passed away November 11, 2019. Memorial Services will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church Chapel 1208 S. Tyler St, Amarillo, TX.
Debbie was born January 10, 1962 at Fort Hood, TX to Anna Rockhold and Coy Jean Taylor. She attended Highland Park Schools. During her childhood years she was close with her 7th grade best friend Lorna and her brother Coy Taylor and sister Patty Phillips.
Debbie is survived by her sons Mike Hickerson and wife Catherine of Amarillo; son Tim Hickerson of Amarillo; her mother Anna Rockhold of Amarillo, her brother Coy Taylor and wife Jeri Taylor of Amarillo; sister Patty Phillips and husband Allen of Amarillo; grandchildren Emily Hickerson of Miami, TX; Serena Hickerson of Amarillo, Caleb Hickerson of Amarillo; Phoenix Hickerson of Amarillo and Her cat "Rosie the Fat Cat."
She is preceded in death by her father Coy Taylor.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019