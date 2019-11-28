Debbie Murphy, 63, of Amarillo died on November 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the New Alexander Christian Church with visitation the hour before. She will be buried in the Hawk/Sanor Cemetery in East Rochester, Ohio, immediately following services. Debbie was born on February 17, 1956 in East Rochester, Ohio. She battled cancer for a few years, one which she survived only to be taken by another. Some of Debbie's hobbies include afghan making, cross stitch and she could put a puzzle together like none other. She worked many years in customer service making friends everywhere she went. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George (Jack) and Twylla Hawk, her sister, Linda Harrod, and her brother, David Hawk. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, John Murphy of Amarillo, Texas; her children: Robert (Jennifer) McNeely of DeWitt, Mich., Eric (Jamie) McNeely of Cape Coral, Fla., and Becky (TJ) Perry of Troy, Ohio. She also left 10 grandchildren whom she loved very much. Debbie also leaves behind her beloved "Florida Mom" Joyce Berry, Chelsea Wayt and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019