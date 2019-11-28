Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Murphy, 63, of Amarillo died on November 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the New Alexander Christian Church with visitation the hour before. She will be buried in the Hawk/Sanor Cemetery in East Rochester, Ohio, immediately following services. Debbie was born on February 17, 1956 in East Rochester, Ohio. She battled cancer for a few years, one which she survived only to be taken by another. Some of Debbie's hobbies include afghan making, cross stitch and she could put a puzzle together like none other. She worked many years in customer service making friends everywhere she went. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George (Jack) and Twylla Hawk, her sister, Linda Harrod, and her brother, David Hawk. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, John Murphy of Amarillo, Texas; her children: Robert (Jennifer) McNeely of DeWitt, Mich., Eric (Jamie) McNeely of Cape Coral, Fla., and Becky (TJ) Perry of Troy, Ohio. She also left 10 grandchildren whom she loved very much. Debbie also leaves behind her beloved "Florida Mom" Joyce Berry, Chelsea Wayt and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.





Debbie Murphy, 63, of Amarillo died on November 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the New Alexander Christian Church with visitation the hour before. She will be buried in the Hawk/Sanor Cemetery in East Rochester, Ohio, immediately following services. Debbie was born on February 17, 1956 in East Rochester, Ohio. She battled cancer for a few years, one which she survived only to be taken by another. Some of Debbie's hobbies include afghan making, cross stitch and she could put a puzzle together like none other. She worked many years in customer service making friends everywhere she went. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George (Jack) and Twylla Hawk, her sister, Linda Harrod, and her brother, David Hawk. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, John Murphy of Amarillo, Texas; her children: Robert (Jennifer) McNeely of DeWitt, Mich., Eric (Jamie) McNeely of Cape Coral, Fla., and Becky (TJ) Perry of Troy, Ohio. She also left 10 grandchildren whom she loved very much. Debbie also leaves behind her beloved "Florida Mom" Joyce Berry, Chelsea Wayt and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close