1/1
Deborah Bunton
1954 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" Bunton, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Viewing and visitation will be 6:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Debbie was born April 4, 1954 in Jacksonville, Florida to Aldeen and Ellen Bunton. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1972. She went on to attend Amarillo College, where she earned her degree in nursing. Debbie worked as an operating room technician for 25 years at Northwest Texas Hospital. She also assisted Dr. Clyde Williams for many years. After retiring from NWTH, she travelled all over the United States as a travelling OR RN. In her spare time, Debbie loved to shop and travel. She enjoyed going to Albuquerque and Santa Fe, and adding to her collection of turquoise jewelry. Debbie was a dog lover. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aldeen and Ellen Bunton; and her brother-in-law, Jerry "Moe" Braddock. Survivors include her best friend, Betty Alexander and spouse of Fritch; a brother, Forest Dale Bunton and spouse of Canton; two sisters, Charlotte Braddock of Amarillo, and Cheryl Bunton and spouse of Jacksonville, FL; five nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved dog, Porter B. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Haven of Memories Memorial Park Cemetery in Canton, Texas perpetual flower program, for flowers for Debbie's grave.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
