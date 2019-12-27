Deborah Marie Estes, 66, of Amarillo was called home December 23, 2019.
Visitation will be today at 6:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 S. Georgia St. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Deborah Marie Parker was Born in Roswell NM to Omer and Marie Parker September 16, 1953
She was married to Virgil Lee Estes, they had 2 daughters, Kimberly George and Rebecca Owsley.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019