Deborah "Debbie" Estes (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
South Georgia Baptist Church
5209 S. Georgia St.
Obituary
Deborah Marie Estes, 66, of Amarillo was called home December 23, 2019.

Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Deborah Marie Parker was Born in Roswell NM to Omer and Marie Parker September 16, 1953

She was married to Virgil Lee Estes, they had 2 daughters, Kimberly George and Rebecca Owsley.

