Mrs. Dee McCarty, 82, of Nara Visa, NM and Lubbock, TX passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2.
Mrs. McCarty was born in El Paso, TX to Col. J.J. (Jess) and Dorothy Jarboe. As the dependent of a U.S. Army officer she moved quite often in her childhood and lived in El Paso, Smithville, TX, Germany, Denver, and San Antonio. She was a longtime resident of Nara Visa where she enjoyed being a cattle rancher's wife for 39 years. She married the love of her life Sam Houston McCarty III on May 19, 1955. She fed hundreds of cowboys over the years. She was the trusted caregiver of her granddaughters. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and devoted grandmother. Dee loved to travel, sew, garden, bake, read, and was an accomplished ceramicist, and a whiz at Jeopardy.
Surviving her are two daughters Vickie (Dennis) Kruse, and Peggy McCarty of Lubbock, and one son Kevin McCarty of Dalhart; three grandchildren, Reagan Kruse of Ft. Worth, Brynn Kruse of Lubbock, and Sam Houston McCarty IV of Dalhart; two brothers, George (Jenny) Jarboe of Windsor, CO and Richard (Joan) Jarboe of Arvada, CO; nieces Teresa Heikes, Karen Gravlin, and nephew Jason Jarboe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Houston McCarty III, parents, and step mother Evelyn Higgins Jarboe.
A private service will be held at a later date. The family requests that any memorials be made to the or to Trinity Schools, 3500 West Wadley, Midland, TX 79707.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019