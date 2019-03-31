Delbert Davis (1924 - 2019)
Delbert Davis, 94, of Canyon, Texas passed away on March 29, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Brooks Chapel.

BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON
1702 5TH AVENUE
Canyon, TX 79015
(806) 655-2111
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
