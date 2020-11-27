Della was born October 6, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama, to Charlie Campbell and Mattie Anderson. She is survived by her children: Manuel (Shayla) Campbell, Roshanna Campbell, Deon Lysoight, Dustin (Dontreka) Lysoight, sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, siblings: Charlie Campbell, Cleo Richardson, Bettye Anne Shaw, Dorothy Tibbs, Darnell Smith, and Linda Rollins. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 5PM, at New Birth Bible Fellowship 2501 SW 3rd, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com