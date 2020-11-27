1/1
Della Campbell
1954 - 2020
Della was born October 6, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama, to Charlie Campbell and Mattie Anderson. She is survived by her children: Manuel (Shayla) Campbell, Roshanna Campbell, Deon Lysoight, Dustin (Dontreka) Lysoight, sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, siblings: Charlie Campbell, Cleo Richardson, Bettye Anne Shaw, Dorothy Tibbs, Darnell Smith, and Linda Rollins. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 5PM, at New Birth Bible Fellowship 2501 SW 3rd, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
05:00 PM
New Birth Bible Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
November 26, 2020
To my family. My deepest sympathy to you all. Can't stress enough how important family is. Continue to lean and depend on each other. I love you guys. Belinda Walker
Belinda Walker
Family
