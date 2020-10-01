1/1
Delores Marie Hughes
1945 - 2020
Delores M. (Brown) Hughes was born March 19, 1945 in Vernon, Texas to J.B. Brown and Pearles Gaines. At the age of nine, her family moved to Amarillo, Texas. She was a faithful servant of the New Light Ministries until her failing health. She is survived by her husband, Bobby. Children; Beverly Hughes, Debora Hewitt (Pastor Ed Hewitt), Lois Ford, Gary Hughes, Gwen Fields (Terry), and Tammy Miles (Henry). 13 grandchildren; 21, Great grandchildren. Sister-in-law; Ina R. Campbell. The viewing will be held Friday, October 2nd at New Light Ministries, from 6:30PM-7:30PM. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 2PM at New Light Ministries, Amarillo, TX 79107. To view the full obit, order flowers, and sign the guest book visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
