Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delpha Elizabeth Gaume Gard. View Sign

Delpha Elizabeth Gaume Gard, 96, of Canyon died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Canyon. A Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Thurs., March 28 at Brooks Chapel. Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Fri., March 29, at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Rev. Robert A. Busch, Ph.D., officiating.



Delpha was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 22, 1922, the youngest of three daughters of Dr. Harry Wilfred and Sarah Elizabeth (Smithheisler) Gaume. She graduated from the University of Wichita in 1944, and worked for Vickers Petroleum for many years.



Delpha moved to Canyon in 1965 to work at then West Texas State University in the Killgore Research Center. She began working at the WTSU Library in 1968. Delpha was awarded the Master of Arts degree in Library Science at the University of Denver in 1971.



Delpha worked in the library for nearly seventeen years. Delpha was promoted to Associate Librarian for Reader and Personnel Services in June, 1974, and held that position until her retirement in 1985.



Delpha relished traveling to many places in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the South Pacific. She enjoyed listening to music and collecting Southwestern art. Delpha was known for her beautiful singing voice, her charming wit, her cats, and for being "spoiled rotten."



Delpha was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Dr. Matilda Gaume and Sister Mary Virginia Gaume, BVM. She is survived by her cousins in Oklahoma, California, Canada, and many devoted friends and colleagues.



Please direct any memorials to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Canyon, the WT Foundation at West Texas A&M University, the ASPCA or to .





Delpha Elizabeth Gaume Gard, 96, of Canyon died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Canyon. A Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Thurs., March 28 at Brooks Chapel. Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Fri., March 29, at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Rev. Robert A. Busch, Ph.D., officiating.Delpha was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 22, 1922, the youngest of three daughters of Dr. Harry Wilfred and Sarah Elizabeth (Smithheisler) Gaume. She graduated from the University of Wichita in 1944, and worked for Vickers Petroleum for many years.Delpha moved to Canyon in 1965 to work at then West Texas State University in the Killgore Research Center. She began working at the WTSU Library in 1968. Delpha was awarded the Master of Arts degree in Library Science at the University of Denver in 1971.Delpha worked in the library for nearly seventeen years. Delpha was promoted to Associate Librarian for Reader and Personnel Services in June, 1974, and held that position until her retirement in 1985.Delpha relished traveling to many places in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the South Pacific. She enjoyed listening to music and collecting Southwestern art. Delpha was known for her beautiful singing voice, her charming wit, her cats, and for being "spoiled rotten."Delpha was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Dr. Matilda Gaume and Sister Mary Virginia Gaume, BVM. She is survived by her cousins in Oklahoma, California, Canada, and many devoted friends and colleagues.Please direct any memorials to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Canyon, the WT Foundation at West Texas A&M University, the ASPCA or to . Funeral Home BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON

1702 5TH AVENUE

Canyon , TX 79015

(806) 655-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations