Demond Bernard Thomas was born July 2, 1974 in Denton, Texas to Larry Thomas and Rosie Lee Sterling Thomas. Demond is preceded in death by his mother Rosie lee Sterling Thomas, his grandparents Thomas and Lillie Sterling, Glen Rose and Dorothy Thomas, and aunties and uncles. He leaves to cherish his memories His wife Sharee M. Thomas(Amarillo,Tx) his parents Larry and Jeanette Thomas(Dallas, Tx). His favorite Bible verse was Psalms 23. To view the full obit please visit www.ggmortuary.com. Wake will be Friday, December 27th from 6PM-7:30PM at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel of Angels 1416 N. Hughes, Amarillo, TX. Funeral will be Saturday, December 28th at 11AM at The Victory Temple Full Gospel 300 Corsicana St., Wellington, TX 79095. Burial Fairview Cemetery, Wellington, TX.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019