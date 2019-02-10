Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise (Ball) Carrigan. View Sign

Denise Carrigan, 73, died January 25, 2019 in her home in St. Charles Mo, after a lengthy illness. Denise Ball married Jimmy Carrigan August 5, 1967 and lived in Amarillo until moving to Del Rio, TX then Tucson AZ where Jimmy received his flight training. In 1973 they moved to San Antonio where they made their home for 31 years. They also lived in St. Charles MO for last for 15 years. Denise worked for Management recruiters International, starting out as a secretary and working up to half owner of a franchise. She grew up a "Preachers Kid", learning and loving Christ through the teachings of the Assembly of God Church. Denise loved church and began singing as an accomplished soloist. She showed her heart of worship by singing hymns and praise music in church's both where her parents were preaching and then church she attended with Jimmy. She is preceded in death by her parents Reverend Fred Ball and Johnnie Sybil Ball. She is survived by her husband Jimmy Carrigan, brother Fred E. Ball and wife Beth Ann, sister Earline Mumme and husband Ron and nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. Services will be February 12, 2019 at 11:30 am at Porter Loring North, San Antonio TX with Burial at 1:00 pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Visitation at Porter Loring February 11, 2019 from 6-9 pm. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Funeral Home Porter Loring Mortuary North

(210) 495-8221 Funeral Home Details Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019

