Dennis E. Huddleston 61, of Amarillo passed away February 18, 2020. He worked at Pantex for 35 years and at many other DOE sights for 10 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and woodworking, but most of all spending time with his family.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30 am at Yellow Rock Events 4100 FM 1151.
His survivors include his wife Jennifer; his children Cory Huddleston and wife Sharon; Jason Huddleston and wife Rachel; Jared Koller and Samantha Huddleston. His grandchildren Emory, Farrah, Hiram and Evelyn. His father Dennis Huddleston; mother Ellen Harrington and husband Jim. His siblings Cathy Barajas and husband Richard and brother Timothy Huddleston and wife Shari. For a detailed obituary please go to www.griggsschoolergordon.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020