Dennis Gene Penn
1955 - 2020
Dennis Gene Penn, 65, Indian Trail, NC died on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mr. Penn was born to Gene and Mae Nell Penn on February 20, 1955 in Amarillo, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father Gene and sister Connie Smyrl. Survivors include his wife Lisa and their three sons Adam and Chad Penn of Charlotte and Dennis Penn of Frederickburg, VA, brother David Penn and wife Rhonda of Amarillo, Texas, sister Karen Peterson and husband Bruce of Spring, Texas, son Brandon Wiginton of Austin, TX, son Lane Penn of Edmond, OK, daughters Melissa Fowler and Michelle Morelos of Amarillo, TX and 9 grandchildren.

The family will be having a private memorial at his home at a later date. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.heritagecares.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
