Dennis Hetzel
1946 - 2020
Dennis Hetzel, 73, of Amarillo died July 20, 2020.

Private memorial service will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home. To view the Facebook Livestream, contact a member of the Hetzel family for further directions. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Dennis was born December 20, 1946 in Perryton, TX to Arlo and Esther Hetzel. He was raised in Amarillo and married Susan Miller on August 7, 1976. Dennis enjoyed watching sports, listening to music and loved keeping up with politics. He spent a lot of time outdoors and often vacationed to Red River. Dennis loved his children and grandchildren deeply.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan Hetzel; 2 daughters, Amy Montoya and husband, Santino and Jenna Splawn and husband, Dallas; sister, Diane Miles and husband, David; and grandchildren, Chloe Stone, Hayden Splawn, Preslee Splawn and Maysen Splawn.

The family suggests memorials be made to Boys Ranch.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
August 19, 2020
I will think of you every time I hear an Elvis song. RIP and enjoy that choir up there.

Malinda Estes
Friend
