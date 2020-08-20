Dennis Hetzel, 73, of Amarillo died July 20, 2020.
Private memorial service will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home. To view the Facebook Livestream, contact a member of the Hetzel family for further directions. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Dennis was born December 20, 1946 in Perryton, TX to Arlo and Esther Hetzel. He was raised in Amarillo and married Susan Miller on August 7, 1976. Dennis enjoyed watching sports, listening to music and loved keeping up with politics. He spent a lot of time outdoors and often vacationed to Red River. Dennis loved his children and grandchildren deeply.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan Hetzel; 2 daughters, Amy Montoya and husband, Santino and Jenna Splawn and husband, Dallas; sister, Diane Miles and husband, David; and grandchildren, Chloe Stone, Hayden Splawn, Preslee Splawn and Maysen Splawn.
The family suggests memorials be made to Boys Ranch.
