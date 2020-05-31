Dennis Ray Davis
1953 - 2020
Dennis Ray Davis passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1953 in Dumas, Tx to Charles and Imogene Davis. Dennis grew up in Dumas where he gained many great friends whom he would give the shirt off his back. While in Odessa, Dennis met lifelong friends Danny Allen, Jim Taliaferro, and Jim Lang. His friends proclaim that he was the best youth pastor they have ever known, later becoming a Baptist preacher who led countless people to Salvation. To this day, many say they first knew Jesus thanks to Dennis and his innate preaching ability. He is survived by his children, Dirk and wife Keri, Jeremy and wife Amie, Paul and wife Amanda, Cherise, Ryan and wife Sarah, Ross and wife Missy. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and an array of dear friends and relatives.

Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 4th at 10 AM at Trinity Baptist Church. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
