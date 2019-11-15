Denver Lee Williams, 95, compassionate, joyful, lover of people and life, passed from this earth on November 11th, 2019. A service of celebration for his life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16th at First Christian Church of Amarillo, Tx. 3001 Wolflin, with Rev. J. Alexander officiating.
Born on October 7th, 1924 in Lamesa, Texas to Lee and Esther Williams. He is preceded in death by his father, his mother, two sisters Hazel Cook and Loretta Hester, three brothers, Frankie, Kenneth, and James. Also, preceded by his in-laws F.L. Broaddus and Ruby Broaddus Owens who considered him the son they never had.
He was a resident of Amarillo since 1947. He soon met Bernice Broaddus, the love of his life, and in 1949 they were married. His love, devotion and giving to family continued throughout his life.
Denver worked with Plains Creamery for 50 years as an employee and independent distributor. He loved and was loved by his customers and fellow workers.
He filled his love to serve and be around people, by delivering Meals on Wheels, and by serving the homebound of First Christian Church, where he was a dedicated member and leader.
Mr. Ho , Ho Ho embodied the Spirit of Christmas with his giving, serving others and contagious, joyous spirit with his family, friends and customers.
Other passions included travel, woodworking, fishing and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice; daughter, Sharon Newbold and husband , Dewey ; son, Dennis Williams and wife Rita; his German son Hans Arist-Mehrens and his wife Geishe; three grandchildren: Ashley Clower and husband Clayton, Brent Williams and Brianna Williams and two great-grandsons, Jack Denver Clower and Bryce Allen Clower; sisters Aleen Cromer, Joretta McDaniel and husband, Pinky, Beatrice Ross and husband, Jim; many nieces and nephews and his little companion, Sparky.
Arrangements are being made by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, for Hospitality Ministry.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019