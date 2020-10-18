1/1
Desidera Lopez (Ceron) Ramirez
1935 - 2020
Desidera Lopez Ramirez, 85, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Amarillo. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will follow at Llano East Cemetery. Desidera will be available for viewing Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Desidera was born in Guatemala on February 23, 1935 to Luciano and Justina Ceron Lopez. She immigrated to the United States in 1985 and became a proud U.S. resident. She dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook with her Guatemalan recipes. She really enjoyed reading her Bible and singing church songs while cooking and gardening. Desidera did like animals as long as they remained outside of the house. She enjoyed gardening and had many beautiful flowers that she took a lot of pride in. She especially enjoyed feeding the birds in the back yard. She also loved rocks of all kinds and plants. The family recalled that when you hugged her, she would always kiss you on the neck. The hugs made her smile. Desidera took great care of her grandkids and was the best mom and wife. She was preceded in death by her husband, Justo Ramirez; a son, Jose Maria "Chema" Ramirez; her parents, Luciano Lopez and Justina Ceron Lopez; a brother Victor Ceron; and three sisters, Maria, Hermelinda and Roselia Ceron. She is survived by three sons, Edgar Ramirez and wife Blanca, Justo Ariel Ramirez and wife Angelica, Jimmy Tyrone Ramirez and wife Melissa; three daughters, Miriam Ramirez, Noemi Ramirez, and Yolanda Ramirez and husband Ricardo all of Amarillo; one brother, Alfonso Ceron and wife Concepcion of Guatemala; 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
