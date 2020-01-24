Dewight Cleveland was born to Willie Jean Gilbreath on March 4, 1958 in Amarillo, Texas. He graduated from Tascosa High School in 1977 and was apart of the varsity basketball team. He leaves behind a strong legacy in the form of his 4 sons; Jermaine Tiwan Jones, Dewight Cleveland Jr., Darius Allen-Cleveland, and Dorian Allen-Cleveland; 7 daughters; Shanthony Lewis; Trashauna D Oates, Trashaunda D Tatum (Emytt) Tatum; Jessica Yvette Thomas (Derrick) Thomas; Melissa Nicole Morris, Destiny Allen-Cleveland and Diamond Allen-Cleveland; two brothers; Aaron (Ruby) Gilbreath; David (Anke) Gilbreath; three sisters; Sandra Gilbreath, Lynette Gilbreath, and Ja'Nice Gilbreath; along with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held Saturday, January 25th from 5PM-6:30PM at Golden Gate Mortuary, Amarillo, TX, funeral will be held Monday, January 27th at 11 AM, at St. John Baptist Church, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020