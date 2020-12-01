1/1
Diane Ruth Elliott
1943 - 2020
Diane Ruth Elliott, 77, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. Diane was our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She was born on April 28th, 1943 in Amherst, Texas to Terrel and Lou Elliott and passed away on November 25, 2020. She married her first and only love, Carroll Elliott, in September of 1960. Diane loved to love on people, especially babies! Mom also showed her love with food, such as her chocolate cake, dressing, and who could ever forget her fudge! Her life was a living example of Ephesian 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Diane is survived by her three children, Carol Toler, Caprice Miller, Kelly Elliott (Jill). 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters, Donna Parker (Bert) and Debbie Vaughn (Monty)

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Carroll (Papa), her parents Terrel and Lou and one brother Dickey.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
