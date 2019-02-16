Dick Virgil McGaugh, 77, of Sunray died February 11, 2019. Dick Virgil McGaugh, 77, of Sunray, Texas died Monday, February 11, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Boxwell Brothers Chapel in Perryton, Texas, officiated by Rev. Dixie Hargues. Burial will be in Jines Cemetery at the Jines' Ranch. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
