Dien V Dinh, 89, of Amarillo died June 12, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Vietnam Catholic Church with Father Paul Nguyen as Celebrant. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS



