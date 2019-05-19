Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

D.L. Malicoat, 78, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Family graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at Llano Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



D.L. was born September 18, 1940, in Phillips, TX to D.L. and Annabeth Malicoat. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1959; attended West Texas University and was very active in student government and played football and tennis. D.L. was a Northwestern Life Insurance salesman for thirty-five years.



He married Kaye Shirley in 1964.



He married Virginia Pirtle Casey on July 18, 2009. D.L. was a member of Polk Street United Methodist Church and past member of the Lions Club.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kaye; a sister, Carol Walker; and a grandson, Clint Diaz.



Survivors include his wife, Virginia Malicoat; a son, Trey Malicoat; a daughter, Julie Diaz; stepchildren, Walter Casey and wife Stephanie, Kathleen Vasal and husband Sumant, Mary White and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Eric Diaz and wife Emily, Nathan Diaz, Austin and Claire Whittenburg, and step-grandchildren, Zamira and Zadock Casey, Patrick, Suvesh, and Kishan Vasal, and Cora and Liam White.



