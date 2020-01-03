Dolores Davis, 85, of Amarillo died December 30, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. A visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dolores was born November 3, 1934 in Amarillo, TX to J.W. and Opal Johnston. She attended Amarillo High School and was crowned Miss Amarillo when she was 17 years old. She met Charles Davis T. Davis and married in 1951. Dolores worked for Pantex for 33 years. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and helping anyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Opal Craig; first husband, Charles Davis; and second husband, Edwin Cheek.
Dolores is survived by sons, Charles T. Davis, Steven Davis and Mark A. Davis; brother, Joe Wayne Johnston; sister, Leone Tatum; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and countless friends and adopted family.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020