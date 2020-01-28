Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don L. McCartor. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Don L. McCartor, 104, of Amarillo, TX died on January 23, 2020.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Bill Ivins, pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church officiating. Private burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Don was born in Hammon, Oklahoma on November 1, 1915 to J.M. and Anna Emmons McCartor. The family soon moved to Gage, Oklahoma where he graduated from high school. Continuing his education, he enrolled at Southwestern State University, graduating in 1940. During his senior year at SWSTC he was the Assistant Band Director. He was a member of the College Quartet all four years. He taught music in Geary, Oklahoma.



In 1942, he was a Civil Service Instructor at the Amarillo Air Base Propeller Division. In 1946, he moved to Erick, Oklahoma as a partner in a Pontiac Car, G.M.C. truck and Case Implement Dealership. In 1956, he returned to Amarillo as a Sales Manager for Garner Motors. He later managed Village Cadillac Agency, retiring in 1986. Don then helped his son in the R/C Discount Models business.



He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist, where he was a choir member and song leader for the Christian Workers Sunday School Class. In 1938, he married Charlotte Weichel.



Don was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; and son Gary D. McCartor.



He is survived by his son, Dr. Robert L. McCartor of Amarillo and granddaughter, Michelle Mathis of Elizabethton, Tennessee.



