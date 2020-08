Or Copy this URL to Share

Don Thomas Nelson, 86, of Dimmitt died August 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30AM in the First United Methodist Church of Dimmitt. Viewing will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00PM - 8:00PM at the funeral home. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME , Dimmitt



