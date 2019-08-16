Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona A. Farris. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dona A. Farris, 89, of Amarillo went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 19 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard Batson officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Cox Funeral Home. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX. Dona was born May 25, 1930 in Abilene, TX to Rev. and Mrs. Henry Madison Weldon. They lived in Sweetwater, Matador and Albany, TX and Carlsbad, NM as her father pastored Baptist churches in those communities. Dona was always proud her daddy was a Baptist preacher! She graduated from Albany High School in 1947. Dona attended Hardin-Simmons University before marrying Bill J. Farris in 1949 in Carlsbad, NM. She worked at Mazel's Jewelry in Albuquerque, NM while Bill studied at The University of New Mexico. Upon graduation, they moved to Carlsbad, NM where he worked for Southwestern Public Service. After several promotions they lived in Roswell, NM, Amarillo and Borger, TX where Bill retired. They enjoyed many years of retirement in Amarillo with the last 10 years living at the Continental. Many summers were enjoyed in Ruidoso at their cabin. Dona was a substitute teacher with the public schools in Roswell. In Amarillo she became a volunteer at High Plains Baptist Hospital, where she served as Gift Shop Manager for over 30 years. Dona was honored at that time for her over 40,000 hours of service as a volunteer. She also volunteered at the Borger Hospital. Dona was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Amarillo. She served in the WMU, sang in the sanctuary choir and the senior adult choir. She was the accompanist for the Senior Adult Sunday School Department. Prior to this she and Bill served many years as directors of the Young Adult Sunday School Department. Dona was known as the "cookie lady" who provided homemade cookies for the church staff, mission trips, WMU activities and many residents at the Continental. She was active in teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, WMU and always loved singing in the choir at all of her previous churches. Dona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two aunts and 2 brothers-in-law. She is survived by a son, Bill Farris Jr. and wife Carla of Spring, TX; two daughters, Valerie Redmon and husband William T. Redmon Jr. of Buena Vista, CO and Karla Dorsett and husband Darrell of Abilene, TX; a sister, Kay Madaris of Ruidoso, NM; eight grandchildren, Byran Farris and wife Katie of Katy, TX, Brody Farris and wife Amber of Spring, TX, Elizabeth Williams and husband Carmichael of Murphy, TX, Aubrey Shultz and husband Jeffery of Baltimore, MD., Kristen Contreras of Allen, TX, William T. Redmon III and wife Kelly of Wylie, TX, John Redmon and wife Lindsey of Tegucigalpa, Honduras and Amy Dorsett of Abilene, TX; and 16 great-grandchildren, Trey and Jake Farris, Ella and Dylan Farris, Maddison, Caden and Sydney Williams, Alexis, Ethan, Taylor and Emma Schultz and Allie, Kristena, Domingo, Emily Contreras and Elsie Maud Redmon and a sister-in-law, Hazel Farris. The family suggests memorials be to First Baptist Church music and missions ministry.

