Donald Alexander Dziedzic, 81 passed away on February 5, 2019.



Graveside services will be held today at 2 pm at Llano Cemetary with a reception celebrating his life to follow at 4 pm at Comanche Trails Golf Course.



Don was born November 3, 1937 to Alexander and Carrie Dziedzic in Chicago, IL. He served in the US Army and moved to Amarillo in 1975.



Don worked for the City of Amarillo until his retirement. Don was proceeded in death by both of his parents and his sister Marcy all of IL and his wife, Nancy Dziedzic. He is survived by his sons, Gary, David and Mike; step daughters, Holli Bigham and Tiffani Carter, and 5 grandkids. Don loved to dance and golf and he also treasured his time with the guys on the golf course.





