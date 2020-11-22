1/
Donald "Don" Crist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD "DON" CRIST, age 64 of Portage, Indiana ; formerly of Amarillo, Texas, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Health Dyer IN., due to complications of COVID-19 on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Don is survived by his three brothers: Gary (Marie) Crist, Roger (Jennifer) Crist, Tommy Crist; his nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles & Mary Crist and his grandparents Jimmy & LeaMae Metcalf, who helped raise him.

Don lived a very simple life. He loved to watch John Wayne movies and professional wrestling.

He lived a quiet life with his brother Gary and sister-in-law Marie for the past 12 years in Indiana.

Private services for Don's family will be held and he will later be laid to rest next to his parents in Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made to Tradewinds Services, Inc (3198 E. 83rd Pl., Merrillville, IN 46410) in memory of Donald W. Crist. Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service of Indiana in care of arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Don´s passing.
Debbie & Rich Gagna
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved