Donald "Don" Durwood Smyth, 92, of Amarillo passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020.
Donald will lie in state on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm for visitation in the Memorial Park Funeral Home; 6969 E. Interstate 40 in Amarillo. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10am at Second Baptist Church of Amarillo, 419 N. Buchanan with Wayne Griffin and Charlie Jones presiding. Burial will be private. For those wishing to attend the service, we ask that you please respect social distancing guidelines and encourage the wearing of a facial mask. You may view the service via live stream at www.griggsschoolergordon.com, or www.facebook.com/griggsschoolergordon
Donald was born November 30, 1927 in Amarillo, Texas to Lynn and Nannie (McDaniels) Smyth. He moved to Visalia, Ca. to work for Caterpillar. Caterpillar transferred him from Visalia to Abilene, Tx in 1958. In 1966, Don went to work for the City of Abilene and then, in 1972, the City of Amarillo called him to come and work for them. After working for the City of Amarillo for several years he decided to go into business for himself and opened a shop to repair power tools and all sorts of equipment.
Don then went to work for Second Baptist Church since he moved to Amarillo in 1972. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church taking on responsibilities of a Deacon, cook, singing in the choir and fellowshipping with the men of the church. He loved being involved with mission activities. Donald was an active member of the Gideons International for about 40 yrs. He was a member of the Good News Bearers at Second Baptist Church.
He enjoyed flying model airplanes from a very young age till he was in his 70's. Don enjoyed being a part of and singing in lots of Barber Shop groups and quartets for many years.
Don was a devoted family man who oved his wife as well as his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera, his parents, his brother Leo Smyth and his sister Nancy Lynn Swanson. Those left to cherish his memory are three sons, Danny Smyth, and wife Glenda, Tommy Smyth both of Amarillo. David Smyth, and wife Mae of Farmington, NM and two daughters, Terry McDowell, and husband Roy, Leslie Dela Garza, and husband Manuel, both of Amarillo. Don also leaves behind 14 Grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.