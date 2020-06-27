My dad, Cecil Smyth, was a cousin and we always loved it when we could get together with the Smyth family. Very precious and fun memories of my dad, Leo and Don picking on each other and laughter! I am sad to see that that generation is mostly gone, but the heritage and the memories are forever. Sending thoughts and prayers for you during this grieving and solemn time. My Granddad Earl and Lynn were the most alike of the 4 sons, that I knew. It was a blessing to go to Colorado and spend time there when I was very young. Being washed over with memories...Love y'all! Celia (Smyth) Haskell

