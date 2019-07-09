Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene Henthorn. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas-Donald Eugene Henthorn, 89 years old, departed this life and into his Savior's arms on July 6, 2019. He was born to Clifford Ray and Edna Pearl Peppard Henthorn on January 8, 1930, in Weatherford, Oklahoma.



He came to Tulia with his mother and siblings at the age of 13. He was employed by Earl Goodman Farm Supply until 14 years of age, when he became a truck driver. After 25 years of driving trucks, he chose to try his hand as a traveling salesman for Diamond Art and Crafts Supply. He had a knack for understanding and knowing what people needed, which gave him a successful career while making many friends along the way. Don married the love of his life, Faye Jennings on December 21,1949, in Portales, New Mexico, and they have resided together in Tulia until his death. He is preceded in death by his daughters: Carol Ann (Henthorn) Pergrem and Pamela (Henthorn) Harrison, two brothers: Joe Henthorn and C.R. Henthorn, two sisters: Gena Fae Hart and Bettie Starnes.



He is survived by his wife: Faye, three sons: Mike Henthorn and wife Donna of Lubbock, TX, Tim Henthorn and wife Suzanne of Fairview, TX and Robert Henthorn and wife Cindy of Chula Vista, CA, his half brother: Jim Moore of Tulia, TX, his half sister: Nancy Riffe of Missouri, 12 grandchildren: Amy Scott, Chad Henthorn, Heather Bourland, Jennifer Askins, Clint Pergrem, Tyler Henthorn, Courtney Holwerda, Jarrad Henthorn, Rachael



Donald's funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Rev. Charles Davenport officiating and Rev. Matthew Veals assisting. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.



Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Tulia, Texas 79088.



Online condolences may be made at

Tulia, Texas-Donald Eugene Henthorn, 89 years old, departed this life and into his Savior's arms on July 6, 2019. He was born to Clifford Ray and Edna Pearl Peppard Henthorn on January 8, 1930, in Weatherford, Oklahoma.He came to Tulia with his mother and siblings at the age of 13. He was employed by Earl Goodman Farm Supply until 14 years of age, when he became a truck driver. After 25 years of driving trucks, he chose to try his hand as a traveling salesman for Diamond Art and Crafts Supply. He had a knack for understanding and knowing what people needed, which gave him a successful career while making many friends along the way. Don married the love of his life, Faye Jennings on December 21,1949, in Portales, New Mexico, and they have resided together in Tulia until his death. He is preceded in death by his daughters: Carol Ann (Henthorn) Pergrem and Pamela (Henthorn) Harrison, two brothers: Joe Henthorn and C.R. Henthorn, two sisters: Gena Fae Hart and Bettie Starnes.He is survived by his wife: Faye, three sons: Mike Henthorn and wife Donna of Lubbock, TX, Tim Henthorn and wife Suzanne of Fairview, TX and Robert Henthorn and wife Cindy of Chula Vista, CA, his half brother: Jim Moore of Tulia, TX, his half sister: Nancy Riffe of Missouri, 12 grandchildren: Amy Scott, Chad Henthorn, Heather Bourland, Jennifer Askins, Clint Pergrem, Tyler Henthorn, Courtney Holwerda, Jarrad Henthorn, Rachael Smith , Sean Henthorn, Allison Jennings and Stephen Henthorn and 25 great grandchildren.Donald's funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Rev. Charles Davenport officiating and Rev. Matthew Veals assisting. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Tulia, Texas 79088.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close