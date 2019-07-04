Donald Howard Morphis, age 78, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
He was born on March 16, 1941 in Pottsville, Arkansas, to Howard and Eunice Morphis.
He is survived by his wife, Carlana, his brother, David, his son, Bradley, and six daughters, Dianna, Audrey, Adriane, Jennifer, Juliana, and Rosanne.
Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6th, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, 1200 S Washington St, Amarillo, TX. Please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com for Donald's full obituary.
