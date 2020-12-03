1/1
Donald Jerome Terrill and Janet Eleanor Terrill Jr.
Donald Jerome Terrill, Jr., 88, of Amarillo, TX died October 31, 2020, and his wife, Janet Eleanor Terrill, 86, also of Amarillo, TX died November 12, 2020.

Their combined memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Father John Valdez officiating. Military rites for Don are provided by Volleys for Veterans. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Donald was born July 12, 1932, in Mount Clemens, MI to Nellie and Donald Terrill, Sr. Janet was born June 6, 1934, to Edward and Elsie Green, in Downley, High Wycombe, England.

Donald and Janet Green were married on July 10, 1954, in High Wycombe, England.

Donald retired after twenty-one years of honorable service in the US Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 26. Janet also was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, and a member of British Wives Club, and Lone Star Pastel Society.

They are survived by a daughter, Susan Hobbs and husband Joel, of Amarillo, TX; a son, Don Terrill and wife Kim, of Seattle, WA; Donald's brother, David Terrill and wife Wanda, of Clare, MI; Donald's sister, Sally Jordan and husband Gene, of Ft. Worth, TX; Janet's brother, John Green, of England; Janet's sister, Sue Shaw, of England; their three grandchildren, Nicole Wiseman and husband Kyle, Lan McKown and husband Robert, and Sophie Terrill; and their four great-grandchildren, Jakobi, Raven, Lexi, and Conner.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
