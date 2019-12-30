Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald K. Riffe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Keith Riffe, 89 of Stratford, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Stratford. Interment will follow in the Stratford Cemetery. Mr. Riffe will be available for viewing from 12 o'clock in the afternoon until 8 o'clock in the evening with the family receiving friends from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock on Monday at the funeral home in Stratford. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



Donald Keith Riffe, born April 9, 1930 to Emma Shirley Kugle Riffe and Earl Nathan Riffe. He attended Stratford schools and graduated high school from New Mexico Military Institute plus one year Jr. College. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a BA degree. Don was in the first class of Air Force ROTC at SMU and received his commission 2nd LT. from General Dwight Eisenhower. He was called into the service at the end of his Jr. year and was an Air Radar Instructor from 1951-1952. Don returned to SMU and graduated in 1954 then returned home to the family business, Stratford Grain Company. He remained in the reserves until 1965. He married the girl who lived across the courthouse block, Gaynelle Parker in 1956. They added to this union five children: Andrew K. (Karen) Riffe, Laura (Stan) Carter, Carrie (Jim) Smith, Diann (Wade) Williams and Christopher N. (Ronna) Riffe. A full house, 2 Jacks and 3 Queens.



Don served on the Stratford City Council, Stratford School Board for 12 years-2 years as President; President of Stratford Lions Club. He also served on the Llano Estacado Boy Scout Council Board and was President during the transition to Golden Spread Council, receiving the Silver Beaver Award. He served the United Methodist Church as teacher, lay leader, conference delegate and trustee for McMurry University in Abilene. He served on the Amarillo Area Foundation Board and was past director of First State Bank in Stratford. Don was the Stratford Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1973.



The family business, Stratford Grain Company established in 1928, is an active supporter of the community, schools, and area and grain business. Don is a Past President of Panhandle Grain and Feed, past board member of Texas Grain and Feed, past board member of the National Grain and Feed, serving as president from 1978-1980. He also is President of Farmers Elevator in Goodwell, Oklahoma.



His third love next to family and business was golf. He was a founder of the Stratford Country Club serving as the first President. He was past president of "Tri-State Seniors" in Pampa, honored with the Col. Bogey Award. He played many years in the "Life begins at 40" tournament in Harlingen and was privileged to play at many outstanding golf courses with special people and friends.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma Shirley, his father, Earl, second mother, Mary Martin Riffe, and brother Conrad. He is survived by his children, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; brother William "Bill" and sister Linda Spurlock, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Memorials may be made to the Stratford Area Foundation-JB Riffe Foundation Sherman County or Texas County in care of First State Bank of Stratford, PO Box 48, Stratford, TX 79084.





