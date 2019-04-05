Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Donald L. "Don" Messer. View Sign

Rev. Donald "Don" Lee Messer, 83, of Graham, Texas, former Amarillo resident, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors, 8310 S. Coulter Road.



Don was born on October 30, 1935 in Memphis, Texas to Thomas Jefferson and Iva Mae (Webster) Messer. He moved to Amarillo as a young boy where he grew up. Don married Joan Franks on January 23, 1955 in Amarillo and they were inseparable ever since. Together they raised four children. Don began his faithful service of the Lord in 1965, becoming an ordained minister in 1967. He served in the Ministry for over 50 years. He served three years in Amarillo before ministering in Plainview and Lubbock before he settled in Graham, Texas where he retired in 2016. He served 21 years as the North Texas District Superintendent and Bishop and pastored over 30 years in the Pentecostal Church of God. In his spare time, Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family. His favorite vacationing spot was in Red River, New Mexico with a fishing pole in hand, of which, this tradition has carried down through the family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Danny Lee Messer; a grandson, Eric Messer; two sisters, Frances Alti and Helen Buck; two brothers, Rev. Rod Messer and Buddy Messer.



Left to cherish his memory are his bride of 64 years, Joan Messer; three children, Vicki Groll and husband, John; Rick Messer and wife, Kelsey; Tim Messer and wife, April; two brothers, Jerry Messer and Rev. T. C. Messer and wife, Wanda; a sister, Alene Wells; eleven grandchildren; Kim Taylor and husband, Tim; Kris Watson and wife, Chasitie; Brittany Tedrow and husband, David; Katie Cisneros and husband, Ricky; Shauna Vanbuskirk; Trever Messer and wife Darneisha; Kelton Smith, Kyson Messer, Landon Messer, Aniston Messer and eleven great grand-children; many nieces and nephews; and a host of his Christian Family.





Rev. Donald "Don" Lee Messer, 83, of Graham, Texas, former Amarillo resident, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors, 8310 S. Coulter Road.Don was born on October 30, 1935 in Memphis, Texas to Thomas Jefferson and Iva Mae (Webster) Messer. He moved to Amarillo as a young boy where he grew up. Don married Joan Franks on January 23, 1955 in Amarillo and they were inseparable ever since. Together they raised four children. Don began his faithful service of the Lord in 1965, becoming an ordained minister in 1967. He served in the Ministry for over 50 years. He served three years in Amarillo before ministering in Plainview and Lubbock before he settled in Graham, Texas where he retired in 2016. He served 21 years as the North Texas District Superintendent and Bishop and pastored over 30 years in the Pentecostal Church of God. In his spare time, Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family. His favorite vacationing spot was in Red River, New Mexico with a fishing pole in hand, of which, this tradition has carried down through the family.He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Danny Lee Messer; a grandson, Eric Messer; two sisters, Frances Alti and Helen Buck; two brothers, Rev. Rod Messer and Buddy Messer.Left to cherish his memory are his bride of 64 years, Joan Messer; three children, Vicki Groll and husband, John; Rick Messer and wife, Kelsey; Tim Messer and wife, April; two brothers, Jerry Messer and Rev. T. C. Messer and wife, Wanda; a sister, Alene Wells; eleven grandchildren; Kim Taylor and husband, Tim; Kris Watson and wife, Chasitie; Brittany Tedrow and husband, David; Katie Cisneros and husband, Ricky; Shauna Vanbuskirk; Trever Messer and wife Darneisha; Kelton Smith, Kyson Messer, Landon Messer, Aniston Messer and eleven great grand-children; many nieces and nephews; and a host of his Christian Family. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close