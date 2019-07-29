Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Hopson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lee Hopson, Sr., 84, of Amarillo, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler St. with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Donald was born August 4, 1934 in Morton, Texas to Clyde and Winnie Hopson. He graduated from Pampa High School and earned an Associate degree in electronics from Amarillo College. He married Venita James in 1956. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1957. He worked at Pantex for many years as an inspector. In his spare time, Donald enjoyed fishing and watching westerns. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Venita Hopson; a daughter, Karen Hopson; two brothers, D.J. Hopson, and Clyde Hopson, Jr.; a sister, Maxine Stokes; a half-brother, David Earl Hopson; and a grandson, Joel Andrew Hopson. Survivors include a son, Donald Lee Hopson, II and wife Sherry of Amarillo; a daughter, Carola Chaffee and husband Brian of Burleson; a brother, Richard Hopson and wife Paula of Lubbock; three half-brothers, Wallace Dale Hopson, Kenneth Wayne Hopson, and Edward Keith Hopson; three grandchildren, Megan Boone and husband Jesse, Jenna Chaffee, and Rachel Hopson; two great-grandchildren, Macyn Boone and Jackson Boone, and a third by love, Easton Dean; and two special friends, Doyle Overbeck and Marilyn Sherwood. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler St. Amarillo, TX 79101. Please sign our online guestbook at









