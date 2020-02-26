Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lloyd Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lloyd Green, 76, of Amarillo passed away February 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 1/2 years, Lana, a daughter, Denise Cross and husband Don, two grandchildren, Ben Cross and Cassidy Cross all of Amarillo. He is also survived by a sister, Cindy Whitfield of Amarillo, a sister in law, Dorcas Green also of Amarillo, and a cousin, Gene Shrauner.



He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Uncle Don loved his nephews Brent (Christy) and Christopher Green of Colorado, Larry "Donnie" Green and John (Robbie) Whitfield of Amarillo. He also loved his nieces Kimberly Green of Oklahoma, Wendy Green and Lacey (Corey) Neff of Amarillo.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Thomas "O.T." and Bette Green, a brother, Gary Green, and two nephews, Gary Jr. and Phillip Green.



Don was a Union pipefitter and plumber for over 40 years with United Association Local 196 of Amarillo now Local 404 of Lubbock. He was Business Manager for 13 years of Local 196.



Don was a lifelong and dedicated Democrat.



He will be missed by all his family. He was a bright spot in our lives.



Thank you to BSA Hospice for his excellent care the last weeks of his life.



A Memorial will be held at a later date.

