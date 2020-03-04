Donald Ray Clay, 90, of Amarillo, TX died March 1, 2020.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Daryl Roach from MORE Church officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Don was born in Cox City, OK on July 19, 1929 to Ruth and Elmer Clay.
Don was a member of MORE Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty June Clay in 1999; and son, Tedd R. Clay in 1985
Survivors include his sons, Michael Clay and wife Kay, of San Angelo, TX, Coye Clay, of Amarillo, TX, Russell Clay and wife Tiffany, of Amarillo, TX, and Chris Clay, of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Vonne Clay, of Richmond, VA; sister, Dorothy Clay Johnson, of Las Vegas, NV; first wife, Virginia C. Fuller; grandchildren, Nena Ellis, Mechele Jacobsen, Heather Thurston Miranda, Brooke Clay, and Morgan Clay Winter; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020