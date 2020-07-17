1/
Donald Thompson
1958 - 2020
Donald Thompson, 62, of Amarillo died July 14, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Friday July 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday July 18, 202 at 2:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the LaGrone-Blackburn- Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
