Donna Berry
1935 - 2020
Donna Berry, 85, of Amarillo, formerly of Pampa passed from this life on September 7, 2020 in Amarillo.

Due to the Covid pandemic there will be a private family graveside on Thursday at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor of Central Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.

Donna was born August 14, 1935 in Perryton to Robert and Joe Blanch Girouard. After high school graduation, she attended John Brown University in 1953 for two semesters. In 1956, Donna married William J. "Bill" Berry in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Bill passed away on June 29, 2014. She loved to cook, read, travel, and visit with her friends. Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well a devout Christian.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Berry; a son, Tyler Berry; and a brother, Robert Wayne Girouard.

Survivors include her son, Todd Berry and wife Terri of Bakersfield, California; a sister, Patricia Boren of Lubbock; 2 grandsons, Ryan King and wife Maria of Clovis, California and Scott Berry of Amarillo; and 3 great grandchildren.

Memorials can be sent to John Brown University, 2000 W. University St., Siloam, Springs, Arkansas 72761.

Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa
600 N Ward
Pampa, TX 79065
(806) 665-2323
