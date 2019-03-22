Donna Kay (Denney) Harper, 81, of Perryton died March 18, 2019. Donna Kay Harper, 81, of Perryton, Texas passed away on March 18, 2019 in Perryton. Graveside Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23rd in Ochiltree Cemetery with Rev. Duce Cooper officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, TX. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019