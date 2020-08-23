Donna L. Cox, 91, of Amarillo, TX died August 17, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.
Outdoor memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, officiated by the Reverend Beverly Couzzourt. Interment will be in St. Peter's Columbarium. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX.
Mrs. Cox was born in McCune, KS July 16, 1929 to Ray and Agnes Parsons. She married Walter Cox on June 12, 1948 at McCune, KS and lived in Bartlesville, OK until their move to Amarillo in 1957. Donna resided in Amarillo until 2019.
She was a homemaker, founding member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, was active in the PTA, and also Cub and Brownie Scouts when her children were growing up. Donna was an avid golfer and loved to play bridge. She was past president of both the Amarillo Country Club's and Tascosa Country Club's Women Golf Associations. She also was a founder, officer and board member of the Senior Women's West Texas Golf Associations and board member of the Women's West Texas Golf Association. Donna also chaired numerous golf tournaments.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter in 2011, after 63 years of marriage.
Survivors include her children, Walter Cox III and wife Judy of Griffin, GA, Donald Cox and wife Becky of Austin, TX, and Kathryn VanDeusen and husband Kevin of Lubbock, TX; four grandchildren, Christopher VanDeusen and wife Angela of Bentonville, AR, Kelli Haxel and husband Josh of Roswell, GA, Caroline Perkins and husband James of Austin, TX, and William Cox of Austin, TX; four great-grandchildren, Alexis and Ethan VanDeusen, and Camden and Hadley Haxel; brother, Robert Parsons of Bella Vista, AR; and sister, Barbara Austin of Dover, MN.
The family suggests memorials to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4714 NW 4th Ave., Amarillo, Texas 79106.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com