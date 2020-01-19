Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lynn (McCormick) McGee. View Sign Service Information Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home 4216 South Bowen Road Arlington , TX 76016 (817)-468-8111 Send Flowers Obituary

We are sad to announce that Donna Lynn (McCormick) McGee, age 80, of Arlington, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born June 21,1939 to Leland Clifton McCormick and Nancy Maurine McCormick in Dallas, Texas.



Donna had a passion for being a homemaker, giving to charities, solving puzzles, writing, poetry, exploring nature and hosting parties. She lived in many places but Texas was always home. She grew up in Oak Cliff attending Cowart Elementary and Sunset High. Later she studied at Amarillo College and spent 40 years as an accountant. She traveled the world and saw places most could only dream of.



As a religious woman God always came first, followed closely by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Dr. Robert L McGee, her son Danny Eddy (Debbie), daughter Dana Eddy-Martinez, son Christopher McGee (Tina) daughter Michelle Perry, son Michael McGee, and brother Leland McCormick (Stella). Her grandchildren Amy Garcia, Jeff Eddy (Becky), Jarad Martinez, Amanda Martinez, Robert Perry, Connor McGee, Kayla McGee, Logan McGee, and her great-grandchildren Ali Garcia, Ana Garcia, Xoey Horton, James Eddy, and Jaxon Eddy. Donna is predeceased by her parents, her son Robert McGee and her daughter Deanna Eddy.



Funeral service is Sunday 1/19/2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 4409 Sycamore School Rd, Ft. Worth, TX 76133.



A committal service and burial is Tuesday 1/21/2020 from 1:30 to 2:00 PM at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211.



