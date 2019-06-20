Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie (Broughton) Hart. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home - Childress 307 Avenue C NW Childress , TX 79201 (940)-937-3646 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Marie Broughton Hart peacefully departed this life to her heavenly home on June 18, 2019, in Childress, Texas. She was born March 6, 1930, to Clyce C. and Avis Marie (Austin) Broughton in Childress where she happily lived the majority of her life.



A memorial service honoring her life and legacy will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Mike Henderson officiating, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.



During her youth, Donna enjoyed all of the attributes of a small agricultural community, including horseback riding with her younger sister, Wana, and dear friends, while they explored the family cotton farms and southern Texas panhandle. Known for her scholastic achievement, Donna graduated Salutatorian from Childress High School in 1948. After graduation, she attended Baylor University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. By attending Baylor, she continued the legacy of her parents, and two of her daughters and four grandchildren followed in her footsteps to make four generations of Baylor Bears.



Donna attended Hardin-Simmons University for a brief time and while there met Bobby Hart. They married on August 1, 1952, and for the next decade, they worked in three different states as educators. The Harts moved to Childress in 1960, and they continued their profession as educators. She served in her profession for over 40 years and impacted the lives of thousands of young people. Not only did "Mrs. Hart" instill knowledge of mathematics, but she also gave her students a love of learning that she so dearly enjoyed.



Each of her daughters, nephews, and grandchildren were fortunate to have Donna as a math teacher in one or more of the math classes she taught in the Childress school system. She taught two of her grandchildren long distance by phone. Donna made such an impression on her grandchildren that she was nominated by Paige Freeman, her granddaughter, for Baylor University's Most Memorable Teacher Award, a prestigious and coveted award presented by the Department of Education. Despite many qualified nominees, Donna received the award in 2003 with all of her daughters and grandchildren in attendance at the ceremony. Later, the grandchildren nominated Donna and Bobby Hart to be the 2010 Childress County Old Settlers King and Queen. They were chosen to reign over the historical celebration of the heritage of Childress County, which was particularly fitting as Donna was a fourth generation resident of Childress County.



Donna loved and cherished her family. She spent most of her time devoted to her children and grandchildren. Not only did she teach all of them, but she also encouraged, supported, and attended many of their sporting and other events. She also regularly counselled them on challenges and decisions. Some of her greatest joys were times spent with family; whether it was on the beaches of Florida, in the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado, or at the family farms and ranches riding horses and having cookouts, most of all she just enjoyed time together. Memories of these times together will remain with the family forever. Her family loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.



Donna was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She also worshiped at the First United Methodist Church where she attended the Fellowship Sunday School Class and was active in the Agape Circle. She was also active in the Modern Home Club, Childress University Women, and the Retired Teachers Association. Donna enjoyed antiquing, reading, walking her dog, and gardening. For those fortunate to have known Donna, most likely they enjoyed her humor, humanity, keen mind, and kind heart.



The family wishes to express the deepest gratitude to Donna's caregivers who tirelessly worked to ensure that all of her needs were met. Each one treated her as if she were their own mother or grandmother.



May we find great comfort in the fact she is reunited with those whom she joins in Heaven; she joins her husband of 66 years, Bobby B. Hart; her devoted parents, Avis Austin Broughton and Clyce C. Broughton; together with many close relatives and dear friends.



She is survived by her sister, Wana Castleberry; daughter, Carol Hart Freeman and husband, Jim Freeman of Childress; daughter, Patricia Hart Nunley Mertz and husband, Len Mertz of San Angelo; daughter Laura Marie Bird and husband Steven Bird of Childress. Her six grandchildren whom she lovingly supported and taught throughout their life, Lauren Roth and her husband, Forrest, of Houston; Paige Freeman of Houston; Catherine Nunley of Waco; Christopher Nunley of Odessa; Jessica Boedeker and her husband, Luke, of Childress; and Andrew Bird of Childress. She was blessed with great-grandchildren, as well, Rhodes, Harrison, Cash, Austin and baby boy Roth; Claire Berg; and Hartlee and Hudson Boedeker. Donna is also survived by many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Donna lived a long and fulfilling life by the Word of our Lord. She had amazing strength and brought such joy to others with her sweet spirit and grateful heart. We offer the following scripture in Psalm 100:4-5, to comfort those who loved her. " Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the Lord is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations."



Memorials can be made to the Childress Independent School District, Reference: Donna Broughton Hart Memorial Fund, 308 Third Street NW, Childress, Texas 79201. The fund will be used to enhance the operations of the Math Department at Childress High School.





Memorials can be made to the Childress Independent School District, Reference: Donna Broughton Hart Memorial Fund, 308 Third Street NW, Childress, Texas 79201. The fund will be used to enhance the operations of the Math Department at Childress High School. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019

