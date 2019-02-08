Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donne' J. Oliver 86, of Amarillo died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 in Amarillo.



Memorial services will be at 1 PM Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with Kevin Clowe officiating. Private family burial will be at Claude Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Donne' was born April 22, 1932 in Claude to David Henry and Patti Lorene Uhrig. She moved to Amarillo as a



young child. She moved, with her family to Gardena, CA, where she was raised. Donne' returned to Amarillo in 1950. She married Wayne Oliver on Dec. 23, 1950.



Donne' battled Polio, cancer and many life threatening illnesses. She persevered through them all with a wonderful attitude. Her courageousness was admired by her family and friends. Donne was a Diamond Life Master Bridge Player.



She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001.



Donne' is survived by her daughter, Paula Bass and her husband Dale of Amarillo; two sons, David Oliver and his wife Debbie of Amarillo and Dan Oliver and his wife Robin of Los Alamos, NM; two sisters, Carol Clark of Amarillo and Dixie Pravettone of Wildomar, CA; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be to the Ware Memorial Care Center, 400 SW 14th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101.





