Donnie Sarrett, 64, of Amarillo, TX passed away Thursday, June 25th.
Services will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, June 30th in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. He was a member of Paramount Baptist Church, who will be officiating the services.
Donnie was born in Amarillo, TX to parents Louie G. and LaVerne Sarrett on September 8th, 1955.
He's survived by his beloved wife, Paula, his children, Jessica Ornelas and husband Jason, Trent Teague and wife Jessica, Brittany Sarrett, Amanda Sarrett, and his grandchildren, Jayce, Liam, and Jaxon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30, Monday, the 29th, at the funeral home.
Sign the online guestbook at boxwellbrothers.com
Services will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, June 30th in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. He was a member of Paramount Baptist Church, who will be officiating the services.
Donnie was born in Amarillo, TX to parents Louie G. and LaVerne Sarrett on September 8th, 1955.
He's survived by his beloved wife, Paula, his children, Jessica Ornelas and husband Jason, Trent Teague and wife Jessica, Brittany Sarrett, Amanda Sarrett, and his grandchildren, Jayce, Liam, and Jaxon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30, Monday, the 29th, at the funeral home.
Sign the online guestbook at boxwellbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.