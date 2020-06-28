Donnie Ray Sarrett
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Sarrett, 64, of Amarillo, TX passed away Thursday, June 25th.

Services will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, June 30th in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. He was a member of Paramount Baptist Church, who will be officiating the services.

Donnie was born in Amarillo, TX to parents Louie G. and LaVerne Sarrett on September 8th, 1955.

He's survived by his beloved wife, Paula, his children, Jessica Ornelas and husband Jason, Trent Teague and wife Jessica, Brittany Sarrett, Amanda Sarrett, and his grandchildren, Jayce, Liam, and Jaxon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30, Monday, the 29th, at the funeral home.

Sign the online guestbook at boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved