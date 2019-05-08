Donovan "Donnie" Bates, 81, of Rockport passed away at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1938 in Amarillo, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Horace and Gertrude Bates and 7 siblings. Donnie is survived by his wife, Doris Bates; sisters-in-law, Carol Bates and Juanita Bates; 2 step-sons; 6 step-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. For full obituary please visit the Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes Website.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 8 to May 9, 2019